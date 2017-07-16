People had a chance to be reunited with stolen property on Sunday, when the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service invited the public to review items recovered in a recent police raid.

Fifteen laptops and a cache of mobile phones, tablets, watches and televisions were displayed in a room at the Amerigo House in Elizabethan Square and open to public inspection. A steady stream of visitors checked in with police Sunday, and at least one positive match was made as of press time.

The items, recovered last month when the police raided the house of a man who has been charged with two cases of handling stolen goods, will be in police custody for the foreseeable future. Jodi-Ann Powery, a police media officer, said the goal was to match as many items to owners as possible.

“Nothing is being returned today,” said Ms. Powery of Sunday’s opportunity to view the recovered property. “What we’re doing is taking details from persons who have identified things. Then they’ll be contacted in a week or so to provide a proper statement to police before they can be returned.”

Several tables at the Amerigo House were needed to display the stolen property, which included stereo equipment, cable modems, turntables and speakers, in addition to the laptops, tablets and televisions. Many of the items were covered in plastic and logged as evidence from last month’s police raid.

Ms. Powery stressed that the items will still be available for people who were not able to make Sunday’s viewing. The property will still be in the hands of the police for at least the next several weeks, and people who have had their items stolen are encouraged to reach out as soon as possible.

To claim the items, owners must provide all the information at their disposal.

“You must identify a serial number or if you have any identifying marks that are unique to the property, that can also be used,” said Ms. Powery of detailing stolen goods. “For electronics that haven’t been tampered with by the suspect, if you have password protection on it and can open it – and if your pictures and other identifying factors are inside – that can also be a means of identification.”