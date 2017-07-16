Deloitte chose the Cayman Islands Cancer Society as the beneficiary of its fifth annual Intern Charity Day. Twenty-nine Deloitte representatives – 14 interns and their full-time Deloitte employee mentors – spent a day in June cleaning the warehouse used to hold all of the Cancer Society’s medical equipment. Deloitte’s ambassadors also repainted the car park and cleaned the buildings and surrounding areas at the Cancer Society’s headquarters.

Jennifer Weber, operations manager of the Cancer Society, said in a prepared statement that the organization was very thankful for the assistance from Deloitte.

“We gave the group a choice of a few different jobs and to their credit, they picked the two hardest and dirtiest jobs of all,” she said. “The group swarmed our doublewide storage unit and hauled out every bed, walker, bedside commode, potty chair, shower bench and other items. All items were washed and organized so that they are now clean and ready for someone in the community who needs them.

“We’ve already received requests this week for multiple items and it’s nice to know that everything is clean and ready for someone’s loved one to use. Getting the patient equipment cleaned is a big job and most don’t want to do it because frankly, it’s hard work, but this group of volunteers took it all in stride.”

The Intern Charity Day is an important part of Deloitte’s Exclusive Experience Program (DEEP), and it encourages the company’s interns and workers to give back to the surrounding community.

The company’s staff also volunteers with other deserving Cayman charities during their annual IMPACT Day, a one-day activity dedicated to give back to the community at large. Last year, Deloitte member firms donated more than US$228 million to local communities in which they operate, and local Deloitte employees and partners donated more than US$80,000 toward Cayman charities.

“We take great pride in our level of community investment,” Jen Skinner, talent director for Deloitte, stated in the press release. “We donate substantially through employee volunteer time and effort, pro-bono work and generous donations made by both individuals and the firm.

“It is a great feeling to make a difference within our community, and it helps to build strong relationships and lasting memories for our summer interns and their mentors.”