Foul-mouthed man let go after yelling at police

A video recorded from inside a vehicle that was stopped at a police roadblock on Grand Cayman caught a man cursing the police commissioner and swearing at officers manning the traffic stop.

The vehicle he was in was allowed to go through the roadblock without incident.

“This is what you doin’, [expletive] this time of night?” the man can be heard saying to officers. “Why the commissioner [expletive] with people this time of night?”

The man can be heard telling officers that he is recording the stop and telling them to check the vehicle’s coupon and registration, which he says are up to date.

As the vehicle drives through and past the roadblock, the man can again be heard using foul language, cursing at the police officers.

Royal Cayman Islands Police officials reviewed the recording Monday, but could not identify when it had occurred. It appeared to be at a roundabout intersection on Grand Cayman.

The officers involved did not pull the vehicle over to the side of the road and did not confront the man.

“It is unfortunate that the man who posted this video chose to behave in such an obnoxious manner toward officers who were simply going about their duties to keep the community safe,” an RCIPS statement read. “Officers have discretion in such instances insofar as how to manage such behavior and are trained to exercise forbearance; in this instance the driver did stop and a check of the car was made, and no further action was taken, despite his disrespectful attitude.”

Police also noted in the statement that such behavior is sometimes exhibited during traffic stops around the islands.

“However, this must always be balanced against the many other [members of the public] who support and assist us in our objective to strengthen public safety,” the police statement said. “We hope that this man will understand that the possible apprehension late at night of a dangerous suspect, or disruption of criminal activity, is well worth a few moments’ delay, and that his response was unwarranted.”

Violence against police

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has voiced concern a number of times in recent months over situations where his officers were targeted in violent attacks.

Mr. Byrne said earlier this year that the problem of officers being assaulted while doing their jobs can be addressed by community policing and rebuilding relationships.

“Police officers are members of the community who are asked to go out and police that community,” Mr. Byrne said. “I’m seeing a lot of aggression, a lot of abuse [toward those officers].”

Mr. Byrne recently announced plans to increase his community policing force to 31 officers, plans which he said he would present to government in the upcoming budget.