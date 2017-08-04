NEW: Cayman boater found alive after 44 days at sea

Edward Henricks-Hydes rescued by fisherman off Mexican coast

After 44 days adrift at sea, Cayman Islands boater Edward Henricks-Hydes has been found alive off the coast of Mexico.

There was no confirmation of the status of his fellow boater Chadwick Bodden, who was with him when they left Cayman on a 30-foot canoe style boat on June 23.

According to news reports in Mexico, Mr. Henricks-Hydes was found alone, adrift on his boat, by local fishermen on Sunday. The boat had suffered engine failure.

He was discharged from Playa del Carmen General Hospital on Wednesday in a stable condition.

“I give thanks to all the people from the city. I’m grateful for all of the Mexicans who saved my life. When I needed it the most they were there for me. I thank God for them and everything,” he told a reporter from La Pancarta de Quintana Roo newspaper in a brief video interview posted on its Facebook page.

Mr. Bodden and Mr. Henricks-Hydes, also known as Edward Rivers, were reported missing on June 30 after they did not return from a trip to 60 Mile Bank. They had set off on June 23, telling friends and family they would be back by June 28.

