Deadline for membership of Council of Older Persons extended

The deadline to apply for membership of the new Council of Older Persons has been extended to Friday, Aug. 11.

According to a government press release, people who wish to submit a resume to join the council “must be active, have a proven track record in advocating for older persons locally and be able to attend the council’s once-monthly meetings.”

The council is looking to fill vacancies for six districts – one per district in Grand Cayman and one to represent the elderly communities in the Sister Islands.

Remuneration will be available for members serving a four-year term.

The council is being set up under The Older Persons’ Law 2017 and aims to work to protect and promote the rights of the elderly in the Cayman Islands, the government stated.

“In serving the needs of older persons, the Council will be a vocal advocate in advancing the well-being of older persons,” said the Deborah Webb-Sibblies, acting director of the government’s Policy Co-ordination Unit and chairperson of the Older Persons Policy Implementation Planning Task Force.

“The council is mandated to do whatever is necessary to ensure that services and programmes are in place to meet the needs of older persons as identified in the implementation action plan. This plan will be used to implement the policy and to monitor the success of older persons’ services and programmes,” she added.

Applicants are requested to send an outline of their advocacy of and work experience with older people, including board memberships and voluntary work. The submission should also include the applicant’s name, date of birth, address, contact details and why he or she wishes to be considered for appointment onto the council.

Applicants can be emailed to [email protected] or hand delivered to the Government Administration Building’s reception: c/o Council of Older Persons, Deborah Webb-Sibblies, Cabinet Office, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9000.