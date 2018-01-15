A Caymanian boater who said he survived five weeks adrift at sea before being rescued off the coast of Mexico last year, is missing again.

Family and friends of Edward Hendricks Hyde say he was last seen between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 and they fear for his safety again.

Marcel Archer, a family friend, said it was unknown whether Mr. Hyde was on land or at sea and his family was concerned.

Mr. Hyde was feared dead in July last year after he and his friend Chadwick Bodden failed to return on schedule from a trip in their 30-foot, canoe-style boat.

He was found alive and adrift off the coast of Mexico by fishermen on July 30. Mr. Bodden was not with him and did not survive the ordeal.

Mr. Hyde later told the Cayman Compass how the boat had suffered engine problems just a few hours after they left Grand Cayman. He said he had survived by eating seaweed and a small shark that he had been able to catch.

Despite the traumatic experience and losing his friend on the trip, he told the Compass at the time that he would have no issue going back to sea.

“I’m a seaman. On the water I feel at home,” he said. “It is my playground, my workplace, my passion. I love the ocean and I want to be back out there soon.”

Police issued a missing persons alert for Mr. Hyde, 39, from West Bay, late last week.

He is described as medium build, about 5’ 8” in height, and mixed race of light complexion.

Police separately issued another missing persons alert for another West Bay man, James Orville Ebanks, who was last seen on Dec. 30. It is not known if the two cases are connected.

Officers are conducting ongoing enquiries in an effort to locate both men. Anyone with information can call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.