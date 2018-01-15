Four arrested in separate drug import cases

Four people have been arrested in the past week attempting to sneak illegal drugs past Cayman Islands customs officials, the agency reported Monday.

A fifth person was arrested during the same period for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The sustained Customs Department, RCIPS and Immigration Department collaboration allows us to be more effective in protecting the public from contraband and other threats to our national security,” Assistant Customs Collector Jeff Jackson said.

The various drug incidents, which appeared unrelated, involved attempts to bring in ganja on a charter flight, to mail it in through the postal service, or to take it out of the territory.

The first arrest occurred Jan. 9 when a 24-year-old Nicaraguan man was arrested for possession of ganja after his arrival on a charter flight. Customs officials said the man has already appeared in court.

On Friday, two suspects, a Caymanian and a permanent resident from Trinidad, were arrested in connection with the importation of ganja through the post office. They remained in custody Monday.

The next day, a 23-year-old American man was arrested while attempting to depart from Owen Roberts International Airport in possession of ganja. He is due to appear in court this week.

The firearms arrest also happened on Saturday. A 62-year-old American citizen, who was preparing to depart from Cayman, was arrested at the airport in possession of a loaded firearm. He is also due in court this week.