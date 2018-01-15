Police: Women robbed on Seven Mile Beach

Two robberies targeting female pedestrians occurred over the past weekend involving suspects who were armed with knives, the Royal Cayman Islands Police reported.

Late Saturday night, two women walking just north of the Seven Mile Public Beach area were approached from behind by three male suspects. Police said one of the attackers held a knife.

The suspects made off with a handbag, some cash and other personal items. The two female victims were not physically hurt.

One juvenile male was arrested in connection with the Saturday robbery and remained in custody Monday.

Another robbery occurred late Friday on Eastern Avenue near Bodden Road. In that attack, a woman was approached at a bus stop by a lone male who brandished a knife before taking her purse.

No arrests were reported in connection with Friday’s attack.