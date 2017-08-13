Visitor’s backpack stolen from beach

Thieves stole a visitor’s backpack from Tiki Beach on Seven Mile Beach Thursday while the man went for a swim.

According to police, officers responded to a report of the theft just after 1:30 p.m.

The swimmer had left his red backpack on the sand, along with other belongings. Two men were seen running toward the bushes carrying the backpack, police said.

Police are reminding beachgoers, especially visitors, not to leave their valuables unattended on the beach.

“We can all understand how it is tempting to leave our things on the sand while we take a swim, especially if the beach is relatively empty,” said Inspector Lloyd Marriott, area commander for West Bay, “but theft is almost always a crime of opportunity, and leaving valuables unattended creates that opportunity.

“It is far better to leave wallets and identification locked away out of sight in a vehicle than on the sand.”