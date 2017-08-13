Chadwick Cameron Ebanks appeared in Grand Court on Friday when he entered pleas to an eight-count indictment that included seven charges for unlicensed firearms.

Ebanks, 40, pleaded not guilty to being in possession of unlicensed items at his West Bay residence on July 6, 2017: a .38-caliber revolver, a Ruger semi-automatic revolver, four rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition and one round of .38 ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to possession of two air pistols. When a charge of possessing a firearm “component part” was put to him, he pleaded guilty, saying that was “for the air gun.”

He was further charged with possession of criminal property – $30,000 in cash. He pleaded not guilty.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright told Justice Charles Quin it was proposed to put this matter over to Aug. 25. He explained that a co-defendant was expected to appear on that date.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes agreed. When the matter was in Summary Court, Mr. Hughes had questioned whether the air pistols were firearms within the definition contained in the Firearms Law. It was not clear from Friday’s proceedings whether the question had been resolved.