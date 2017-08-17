There is something about the smell of Indian food that just stops you in your tracks, eager to find the source. You won’t have to walk far in Camana Bay, where its newest restaurant, Pani Indian Kitchen, resides.

With an interior reminiscent of an Indian street bazaar, complete with resplendent colors and unique artwork (including a wall installation of dyed teabags), and a menu featuring the best of multi-regional Indian cuisine, a meal in Pani is an experience before you take the first bite.

Pani, which opened on Aug. 1, joins sister properties under The Market Street Group umbrella, which include Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar, The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta and The Waterfront Urban Diner. It also offers a great lunch deal from Mondays through Fridays, where diners can enjoy three courses for the bargain price of $14.

The restaurant’s team of Indian chefs create dishes from bite-sized appetizers to a wide range of curries and main courses and a selection of traditional Indian sweets.

Head chef Prabu Natarajan hinted at some of the dishes that would appear on the menu prior to the restaurant being opened, referencing authentic cooking methods and the two large tandoor ovens on-site. Onion bhajis, samosas and kebabs, all served with fresh mint chutney, are a good place to start. Then you can move on to some delicious tikka dishes, India street food like pani puri and aloo papdi chaat, soups, crepes, briyanis and flavored naan breads.

It is worth noting that the menu highlights dishes that are vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free, and although recipes are served with a traditional level of spice, some can be adjusted to suit diners’ tolerances.

“There’s really something for everyone – we have received great feedback on the menu, the flavors and the restaurant as a whole,” says Jeff Stewart, manager with The Market Street Group. “It’s all about the experience. Transporting people through the senses is something we take great pride in and look forward to taking our guests around the world through food, décor and customer service.”

For reservations and further information, including full menus, visit panicayman.com.