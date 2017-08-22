Adventists distribute school supplies

The Adventist Church distributed 260 backpacks and 45 packets of school supplies to scores of children at an end-of-summer fun day last Sunday at Airport Park.

The backpacks were funded by the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and the supplies were donated by member churches.

Vincent Hall, a volunteer with the Savannah Adventist Church, said these events offer an opportunity for the church to give back to the community in return for its generosity to the church in the annual “Harvest-in-Gathering” collection drive, for example.

In the brief opening ceremony, MLA Austin Harris, who serves as councilor to the Ministry of Community Affairs, represented Premier Alden McLaughlin, a press release states.

Mr. Harris thanked the Adventist Conference for inviting him to be a part of an initiative to “ensure our young people are equipped for a lifetime of learning.”

Among others at the event were Cassandra Fearon of the Department of Children and Family Services, Nicki Samuels of the Department of Education Services, Pastor Reinaldo Dracket, executive secretary of the Adventist Conference, and Jewel Meikle, a Community Services Department volunteer.