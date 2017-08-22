Cayman medical professionals received a five-day training in Orlando, Florida, this month on establishing brain health clinics in the islands.

The training, arranged through the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands, included two association members and four medical personnel from the Health Services Agency who learned from staff at Florida Hospital’s Center for Behavioral Health and Winter Park Memorial Hospital’s Center for Senior Health.

Participants from the Sister Islands and medical facilities across Grand Cayman also attended.

The training was aimed at supporting early dementia diagnosis in the Cayman Islands and treatment through brain health clinics. The next step will be to discuss lessons learned with the Health Services Authority.

The group visited assisted living facilities and received training on diagnosis, treatment and care of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The week ended with the Florida Geriatrics Society’s Annual Educational Symposium on Aug. 5-6. Health Services Authority participant Dr. Gerard Christian said the training provided extremely informative and practical learning opportunities on a relevant health topic.

“With the ‘aging epidemic’ in full flow and most likely to continue for some time, early recognition and diagnosis of dementias can only have a positive impact on the quality of life for not only those afflicted, but most importantly on the caregivers and loved ones,” Dr. Christian said.

The training was organized with support from Winter Park Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Rosemary Laird and funding from 100 Women Who Care and Rawlinson & Hunter.