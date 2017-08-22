Anastasia Watson, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Grand Court to causing death by careless driving.

The deceased, Kimberly Bush, 23, was a passenger in the BMW driven by Watson in the early hours of April 15, 2015, along Rum Point Road in North Side.

Watson had pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving and trial was to have started on Monday, but Crown counsel Toyin Salako said the plea to the new charge was acceptable.

Defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene requested a social inquiry report before sentencing.

Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop asked whether the court would be hearing details of the charge, but Ms. Fosuhene asked that they not be outlined at this time. In addition to the social inquiry, the attorney explained, there were other factors she wanted to bring to the court’s attention that would impact the sentence.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 16 and the defendant’s unconditional bail was continued until then.

A Cayman Compass story shortly after the incident indicated that the BMW had crashed into a wall. Officers on mobile patrol came upon the scene just after 1 a.m.

The female passenger was trapped inside the vehicle and was deceased. The driver had sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she spent some time in the critical care unit.