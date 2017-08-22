The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is now considering the cases of two dogs injured in separate burning incidents.

The Department of Agriculture recently wrapped up its investigation into the injured animal Rufus, a dog brought to the Cayman Islands Humane Society on Aug. 8. No arrests were made as a result of the investigation.

An executive at the department said Tuesday that the Animal Welfare Officer completed their investigation last week and that the matter is now in the hands of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Rufus had burns covering his body, from the front of his shoulders to the midpoint of his back.

Dr. Ioanna Popescu of Island Veterinary Services cared for Rufus, and said she believed that his owner had likely waited at least a week before bringing the animal in for treatment.

Rufus is currently being nursed back to health by a Humane Society volunteer.

Dora, the other dog injured in a burning incident, was brought to the Humane Society with life-threatening wounds on May 13. Her owner had allegedly set her aflame intentionally, and one of the family members was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty on May 22. The suspect was subsequently release on police bail.

Dora is fully healed from her injuries and currently available for adoption through the Humane Society, but there have been no charges brought against anyone to date for her injuries.

A spokesman for the Royal Cayman Islands Police said on July 13 that their investigation into Dora’s injuries had concluded and that the file had been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling. That office has not publicly stated whether charges will be brought.