Cayman Opti sailors represented the territory at the British Nationals regatta in Weymouth, England, and at the Irish Optimist championships in Dublin this month.

Irish Optimist championships

Matheo Capasso competed at the Irish Optimist National and Open Championships at the Royal Irish Yacht Club in Dublin, Aug. 17 to 20.

Over 10 challenging races in strong winds, extreme tides and cool temperatures, Matheo went from 29th to 4th in the senior gold fleet of 64 sailors. At the end of the regatta Matheo finished 13th overall, his best showing to date in a large-scale international event, and won the award for First Place International Sailor.

British Nationals regatta

Cayman sailors Will and Olivia Jackson, George and Ava Hider and Matheo Capasso, participated in this 70th anniversary British Nationals regatta in challenging conditions from July 31 to Aug. 1.

A coaching clinic helped the sailors get a sense of the local conditions and gave them an opportunity to build racing strategies, a press release states. “This came in quite handy as the conditions in Weymouth were unlike any that our sailors are used to in Cayman. Winds were high, consistently bordering on 25 knots, the breeze cold and the chop relentless.” the press release states. “It was a phenomenal opportunity for our sailors to challenge themselves and test their capabilities against some of the best opti sailors in the world.”

Among the “many brilliant moments,” the press release states, “George Hider proved to be aggressive on the start line … Olivia Jackson managed a bullet in one of the Regatta Fleet races (a second place also!) and Matheo Capasso qualified for Gold Fleet for the first time in his international sailing career.”