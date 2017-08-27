Two men charged with firearm, drug and criminal property offenses will have their matters joined in a single trial later this year.

Ralston Benjamin Ebanks, 41, appeared in Grand Court on Friday, when he pleaded guilty to three firearm offenses. He entered pleas of not guilty to four charges of possessing criminal property – money – and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug.

Named in the conspiracy charge with him was Chadwick Cameron Ebanks, 40, who appeared in Grand Court on Aug. 11.

Ganja, firearms and quantities of CI and U.S. cash were found by police officers on July 6 at a residence in Mount Pleasant, West Bay.

When Chadwick first appeared in court, he was described as the only occupant of the premises where the police operation took place.

When Ralston first appeared in court, his charge sheet listed him as a resident of George Town.

Crown counsel Toyin Salako did not explain the relationship, if any, between the two men. She did say that the application to join the matters was not being contested. Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes, who represented Chadwick, agreed. Attorney Philip Rule was present on behalf of Ralston’s attorney, Nicholas Dixey.

Ralston Ebanks pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed .38 revolver, a Ruger semiautomatic handgun and four rounds of 9mm Ruger ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty to possession of the cash found at the premises on July 6 – CI$51,025 and US$12,000. He also pleaded not guilty to possession of quantities identified on July 7 – CI$128,000 and US$89,000.

When Chadwick Ebanks appeared in Grand Court earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to possession of two air pistols found at the premises. When a charge of possessing a firearm “component part” was put to him, he pleaded guilty, saying it was for the air gun.

Chadwick pleaded not guilty to being in possession of the .38 revolver, the Ruger semiautomatic revolver, four rounds of 9mm ammunition and one round of .38 ammunition. He also pleaded not guilty to possession of criminal property, a quantity of cash.

When he initially appeared in Summary Court, he also faced a charge of possessing ganja with intent to supply.

Justice Charles Quin set the joint trial for Dec. 5.