Jamaica Day funds donated to crisis center

The Jamaican Consulate shared money from its Aug. 6 Independence Day celebration with the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

The consulate raised $625 for the center through an ecumenical thanksgiving service at the Church of God of Prophecy on Eastern Avenue. The donation was presented to center staff on Friday.

“It is our pleasure on these occasions when we get together as a community to give back to organizations such as the Cayman Crisis Centre. The Crisis Centre’s extensive support, programs and outreach can only remain effective and successful through continued support,” said honorary vice consul Elaine Harris.

Crisis Centre Executive Director Ania Milanowska said the donation will support shelter and services for women in need.

“We are immensely grateful to the Jamaican Consulate and the Church of God of Prophecy for their financial support. Because of their generosity, we can continue to offer a safe haven to women and children at our shelter, where they receive valuable services to help alleviate their difficult situations and live lives free from fear and violence,” Ms. Milanowska said.

On Sept. 16, the crisis center will host a fundraiser, “Opa! My Big Fat Greek Gala,” an evening of food and entertainment at Ristorante Pappagallo. For the Dec. 10 Jingle Bell Walk/Run, the center is encouraging businesses to donate to support its services.

“The money we raise each year goes to support the Centre’s 24-Hour Emergency Shelter for women and their children who are victims of domestic abuse and/or sexual assault and to our new walk-in office Estella’s Place in Crown Square on Eastern Avenue, where we offer support and assistance to all victims of domestic violence, including men,” a letter from the center’s fundraising committee says.

Those interested in donating can contact [email protected]