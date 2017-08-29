Mosquito spraying planned for coming weeks

The Mosquito Control and Research Unit will conduct aerial spraying over mosquito breeding swamps in the coming weeks in Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands.

The seasonal spraying in Little Cayman and Cayman Brac will take place Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. Islandwide spraying in Grand Cayman will be Sept. 4-15.

The low-level flights are scheduled for mornings and late afternoons.

Operators will drop pellets designed to stop mosquito larvae development in the water. Rain activates the pellets.

Cayman’s main mosquito season is September and October. Cayman is no longer under notice for Zika.