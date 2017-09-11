Dart applies to extend planned West Bay underpass

Dart Real Estate has submitted an application to the Cayman Islands Department of Planning to extend the underpass it is planning to build on West Bay Road.

Modification of the planned development is also being sought to include the site occupied by the Royal Palms Beach Club, which Dart Real Estate announced that it purchased earlier this month.

The underpass is a part of the company’s plan to create “sea-to-sound” connectivity between Camana Bay and Seven Mile Beach.

“The underpass will achieve our goal of developing a walkable town, with ease of travel from Seven Mile Beach to the North Sound without having to cross a major road or impacting traffic flow,” said Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak. “The newer, longer underpass will provide additional pedestrian access from Camana Bay to the Seven Mile Beach area.”