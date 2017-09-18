Local fisherman killed in Sunday attack

A young man died Sunday at a home in Frank Sound following what police described as a “wounding” incident.

The man, identified by relatives as Azzan Sherieff, was pronounced dead Sunday night.

The Cayman Compass understands the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service arrested one person, a woman, in connection with the incident. Officers did not provide details of how Mr. Sherieff died.

Mr. Sherieff’s father, James “Ernie” Sherieff, spoke to the Compass briefly on Monday morning about the incident.

“All I know is that he was stabbed and that the police arrested his girlfriend,” he said.

RCIPS officers were still investigating the crime scene in Frank Sound Monday. No charges were filed immediately against anyone in the incident.

Azzan Sherieff was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital following the stabbing, but he was pronounced dead later in the evening. The elder Mr. Sherieff said all the young man’s family members were present at the hospital Sunday night.

Relatives indicated he had been at Rum Point in North Side earlier Sunday with some friends and had left that location around 5 p.m.

The younger Mr. Sherieff was well-known in the community as a competitive fisherman and ran the charter boat Lady Luck II. He participated in many local fishing tournaments over the years.

His father said Azzan had won “fisherman of the year” two years ago.

