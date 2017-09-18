Home Opinion Cartoons Bad SeptemberOpinionCartoonsBad SeptemberBy Jake Fuller - September 18, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 00 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hurricane Season 2017RCIPS helicopter returns from Turks and Caicos aid mission EditorialEDITORIAL – Hurricane Irma: Keeping our eye on the storm Featured Local Home Page‘It keeps washing in’: Sargassum chokes beaches in wake of IrmaNO COMMENTSLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment. PLEASE NOTE: If you were a member of the previous website, please read these instructions on how to log in.- Advertisement - MORE NEWS FROM THIS WEEKWeekender Spotlight September 15, 2017Cayman Prep wins Girls Primary Opening Rally September 18, 2017Cayman riders compete in UK charity event September 11, 2017