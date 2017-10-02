Young Caymanians entering the profession were celebrated Saturday night at the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants’ 10th annual awards gala at the Kimpton Seafire resort.

The “Diamond Gala” recognized nine Caymanians for completing their bachelor’s degree in accounting, one for earning her master’s, and 10 who attained their professional accounting designations.

Three special awards were also presented: Rising Star, Staci Scott; Outstanding Member, Sheenah Hislop; and Pioneer, Sydney Coleman. According to organizers, this was the first year for the Rising Star and Outstanding Member, and the third year that a Pioneer was named. Previous Pioneers were Michael Austin, Paul Sleep, Paul Harris and Chris Johnson in 2015 and Linford Pierson in 2016.

Addressing the audience of more than 300, the association’s CEO, Sheree Ebanks, said, “We are especially thrilled that we are recognizing the hard work and dedication of 10 newly qualified Caymanian accountants.

“We hope those we recognize here tonight who have worked hard toward their undergrad and post-graduate degrees will continue down the path toward a career in accountancy.”

Those who completed their bachelor’s degree were: Felicia Bodden, George Gorham, Brenda Hall, Susan Jarrette-Lobban, Robia McField, Glennelle Miller, Gregory Davis Quintero, Ravyn Rankin and Michael Sanford. Antonia Aguayo was honored for completing her master’s degree.

Caymanians honored at accountants’ gala 1 of 5

The group who attained their professional accounting designations were: Michael Anderson, ACCA; Josh Bain, CPA; Stafano Fernandes, ACCA; Thomas Hanson, CPA; Andre Haughton, CPA; Danielle Hennings, CPA; William Hinds, CPA; Kerry Lopez, CPA; Mariah Tibbetts, CPA; and Vanessa Williams, CPA.