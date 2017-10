A 46-year-old Bodden Town man was found deceased at a home where he had been working, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and emergency personnel responded to a report at a residence on Claries Avenue in Bodden Town shortly after 5 p.m. and found the man without any vital signs.

The man had apparently passed away a few days before the discovery of his body. Circumstances of his death do not appear to be suspicious, but the incident is still under investigation, police said.