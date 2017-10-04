Students from the Cayman International School were taught proper pedestrian and road user safety last week by representatives from Rotary and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

That tutorial, taught under the Rotary Clubs Share the Road campaign, sent Rotarian Dawn Cummings and Inspector Ian Yearwood to the school to focus on mutual respect among all road users. The presentation also focused on keeping children safe while they are walking, cycling or traveling in a car.

Children, said Ms. Cummings, are among Cayman’s most vulnerable road users.

“Children have little or no sense of danger and find it hard to judge the direction of sounds, the speed and distance of oncoming vehicles and the gaps between them,” she said. “They are still learning to identify safe crossing places and anticipate driver behavior.

“One thing we can do to reduce the risk of accidents is to educate children about road safety. It’s important that children can identify dangerous situations on the road and how to safely play, walk and cycle outside. This is one of the objectives of Rotary’s Share the Road campaign.”

Inspector Yearwood told the students how they can better protect themselves as pedestrians, and he stressed the importance of using seat belts in a car and a helmet while biking.

“I want to remind all parents to make sure their children have and wear a bike helmet, are wearing suitable reflective, bright or light clothing and have lights and reflectors fitted to their bikes or scooters,” he said. “It’s all about being seen in order to stay safe.”

The children also learned the correct and safest ways to cross the road.

“Using a catchy rhyme, we taught the children to stop, look and listen before they cross the street,” said Inspector Yearwood said. “Children should always hold an adult’s hand on the pavement, in the car park or when crossing the road.”

“Cayman’s road users must remember to always slow down and be on the lookout for the unexpected in areas where children might be playing or cycling. It is up to all of us to keep each other safe, particularly the youngest members of our community.”

Tatum Acutt, a Grade 1 teacher at Cayman International School, said the students were learning about road safety before the Rotary visit as part of their science curriculum’s Health and Safety Unit.

“The visit from the Share the Road crew was excellent,” said Ms. Acutt. “The children now have a good understanding of the need to keep themselves safe while using the road.”

Grade 1 student Tessa Danter was pleased with the opportunity to learn road rules.

“We learned about being safe on the roads,” she said. “This means people who are driving, walking and on motorcycles or bikes too. My favorite part is when we watched the video about people stopping and being safe.”