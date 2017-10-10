Community meeting called for Savannah and Newlands

Anthony Eden and Alva Suckoo, the Members of the Legislative Assembly for Savannah and Newlands, respectively, have invited their constituents to a community meeting that will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Savannah Primary School Hall.

Ezzard Miller, the elected representative for North Side and the leader of the opposition, will make an opening address at the community meeting. Policing and safety, district councils and the potential upcoming pension exodus will be among the subjects discussed at the meeting, organizers said.

There will be a question-and-answer session as part of the community meeting.

For more information, call 945-8087 or send an email to [email protected]