Saturday marked the third week of games played in the 2017 CUC Primary Football League and Girls’ Primary Football League regular seasons. As with every passing week, there were great team efforts, fabulous individual performances, wonderful goals and inspiring saves.

At Dart Field, home of Cayman International School, the young ladies from CIS slipped past their counterparts from Savannah Primary 1-0 thanks to a solitary strike off the boot of Katie Ruddick.

In front of a good crowd with both schools being well supported, the mid-morning game was a very entertaining, close encounter. Both schools played some very exciting football and the energy level was outstanding. Playing three games together in this young season has given both sets of players enough time to familiarise themselves with their teammates, as evidenced by the fairly high standard of play.

Katie secured the win for her school after seizing on a loose ball that rebounded off the cross bar in the Savannah penalty area and placing the ball past the outstretched arms of the Savannah goalkeeper.

To Savannah’s credit, the goal did not faze the players as they battled on for the equalizer. Savannah’s Eva Bothwell and Jade Welcome were inspiring in their play as they tried their best to invigorate their teammates and push them on in search of that all-important equalizer, but some very good goalkeeping at both ends kept the score at 1-0 as time ran out.

In other GPFL games, it was Bodden Town Primary 0 vs. St. Ignatius 2 and George Town Primary 0 vs. Cayman Prep 3.

In PFL games played in Group A, it was Cayman International School ‘A’ 4 vs. Savannah Primary 0 (Under 9 – Respect Rule); Cayman International School 4 vs. Savannah Primary 0 (Under 11 – Respect Rule); George Town Primary 0 vs. Cayman Prep ‘B’ 2 (Under 9); and St. Ignatius 4 vs. Truth For Youth (Under 9 – Respect Rule).

In Group B games it was South Sound Schools 2 vs. Red Bay Primary 2 (Under 9); South Sound Schools 1 vs. Red Bay Primary 3 (Under 11); Bodden Town Primary 3 vs. Cayman International School ‘B’ 0 (Under 9); Bodden Town Primary 1 vs. NorthEast Schools 1 (Under 11); Triple C 3 vs. Prospect Primary 4 (Under 9); Triple C 0 vs. Prospect Primary 2 (Under 11); and Cayman Prep 4 vs. Cayman Brac 0 (Under 11).

The 2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular season continues this Saturday with games at the Annex Field, Academy Field, Bodden Town Primary, Cayman Prep, St. Ignatius and Dart Field.