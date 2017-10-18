NEW: Wharf restaurant robbed overnight

One of Grand Cayman’s longest serving restaurants was robbed early Wednesday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Police said officers responded to the robbery report just after 2:30 a.m. at The Wharf on West Bay Road.

Four men, three of them armed, confronted a security guard on the restaurant property, police said. Two of the men entered the restaurant and took an unspecified amount of cash before running off toward the beach, heading north.

No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).

Prospect robbery

Another robbery was reported Tuesday evening, when police responded to a call on Mangrove Avenue in Prospect.

Police said a man was set upon after getting out of his vehicle outside his home around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The robbery suspect had what appeared to be a gun and a bag containing cash was taken from the victim, police said.

The victim was hurt in the robbery and taken to hospital.

No arrests were reported.