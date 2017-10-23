A 184-foot-long research and exploration vessel, complete with submersibles capable of reaching depths of more than half a mile, called in to the Sister Islands this week.

The Alucia, owned by the Dalio Foundation, the philanthropic organization of American hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, made an impressive sight as it cut through waters off the Brac on Sunday.

The research ship launched its subs, the Triton 3300/3 and the Deep Rover 2, during its visit, according to onlookers. The ship also called in at the Central Caribbean Marine Institute on Little Cayman.

The Alucia is involved in numerous research projects across the globe and recently partnered with the Discovery Channel to get the first footage of a giant squid off the coast of Japan.