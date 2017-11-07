The work of 12 photographers who were named winners in the Ocean Conservation Month photography competition is on display at Camana Bay throughout November.

Pictured from left are photographers Bryan Winter, Daniel Czarnocki, Julie Corsetti and Omari Rankine, with sponsors Pinnacle Media co-publisher Vicki Legge, Chris Duggan of the Kenneth B. Dart Foundation, and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s Jessica Harvey.

The other photographers featured in the display are Jason Washington, Dale Avery, Emily Shapiro, Simon Morley, Emily Mowbray, Brittainy Slade, Mark Tilley and Jim Catlin. – PHOTO: STEPHEN CLARKE