As the holidays approach, so the signs of Christmas start appearing. In order to give everyone time to appreciate its huge tree, Camana Bay is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Saturday.

This event always draws hundreds (dare we say, “thousands?”) of residents to the Crescent for an evening of entertainment, the appearance of Jolly Old Saint Nick, and the moment when the tree lights are switched on for the first time.

It all begins at 4 p.m. with a special Craft Market, giving everyone a chance to start gift shopping early. This is also a good time to find a place with a clear vantage point so you can view the performances as the night unfolds. In the past, there have been dancers and singers taking to the stage, offering a show for young and old. So far, local choirs including the Cayman International School choirs and the Cayman Music School are scheduled to perform.

Perhaps appreciating that little ones have an early bedtime, the festivities are scheduled to run until 8 p.m. Starfish Village will be operating a crafting station, so if your children are getting itchy feet, this might be an excellent way to keep them occupied.

As Camana Bay is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, a particularly big evening is anticipated.

A slight change to note, for those who have attended in the past: Santa will be there, but will not be posing for photos after the tree lighting. Photos with Santa will begin the Thursday and Saturday afterward.

For more information on this and all seasonal events happening at Camana Bay, visit www.camanabay.com.