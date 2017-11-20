Literacy Is For Everyone donated 170 books to the government’s Transition Unit to assist children who need extra learning support in their reception year.

The collection includes books with sounds, non-fiction titles, read-aloud publications that help the development of vocabulary, and early readers for children ages 5-6 to read on their own.

“Some children are reluctant to pick up a book. These noisy books are fantastic for getting children interested in books and making reading fun for them,” said Lisa O’Donoghue, classroom teacher of the Transition Unit.

The Transition Unit was formed in 2011 to integrate children who might otherwise have required special education into mainstream primary schools. A designated speech and language therapist, occupational therapist, counselor and educational psychologist work with the teaching team to provide both one-to-one and group sessions.

Based at the George Town Primary School, the Transition Unit’s six students join in physical education, music lessons and assemblies at the school.

“This provides the children with an inclusive environment and prepares them for Year 1 in their respective primary schools next year,” Ms. O’Donoghue said.

Marilyn Conolly, executive director of LIFE, said the organization’s goal is to donate an additional 10,000 books to primary schools this year.

“This is made possible by the generosity of our private and corporate sponsors and through the book drives organized by schools and volunteers,” she said.

The classroom library donation is the first in an ongoing partnership between LIFE and the Transition Unit, she said.

To date, LIFE has donated more than 5,000 books to primary schools across the Cayman Islands.