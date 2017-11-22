A special Christmas “Looky Ya!” celebration will be held at the Cayman Islands National Museum Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to mark the museum’s 27th anniversary.

The event will coincide with the opening of the museum’s new exhibition “Shaped by the Sea,” which celebrates the life and work of Charles “Captain Chuckie” Ebanks, who was renowned locally as a model boat builder, fishing rod maker, tourism ambassador and protector of the environment. The exhibition is scheduled to run for six months.

“Looky Ya!” events are family-friendly block parties held outside the museum that feature local artisans, artists, musicians, performers and food stalls.