Majority of port board reappointed

The Cayman Islands Port Authority Board was appointed with mostly the same membership and the same chairman as of Nov. 1, according to government records.

Errol Bush will stay on as chairman for a four-year term, according to the appointments approved by Cabinet on Nov. 3.

Former Deputy Chairman Gerry Kirkconnell has been replaced by new deputy Arek Joseph, an architect, who will serve a three-year term. Another former member, Woody DaCosta, has also been replaced on the board.

Other members of the Port Authority Board include Robert Foster, Edgar A. Bodden, Jacqueline Scott-Rankine, Richard Parchment and Ken Thompson.

Other non-voting members on the board include the government chief officer with responsibility for the port, the collector of customs and the financial secretary or their respective designates.