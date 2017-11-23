Big prize raffle tickets will go on sale next week for the St. Ignatius church and school, part of the annual Christmas concert and fundraiser which will take place on Dec. 13.

The event will feature the school bands and choirs performing popular Christmas songs and carols. The grand prize drawing of CI$25,000 will go to some lucky winner, and CI$2,500 and US$2,500 prizes will also be up for grabs.

The prize drawing will include five Cayman Airways travel vouchers of US$300 which can be used toward any Cayman Airways destination. Additional prizes include restaurant gift certificates from Luca, Ragazzi and Treats.

Tickets cost $25 and ticket holders do not need to be present to win. All winners will be notified by phone on Dec. 13 and 14. The prize drawing is audited by KPMG and full results will be posted on the school’s website, www.st-ignatius.com and church website, www.ignatius.ky.

The Christmas concert is the main annual fundraiser for St. Ignatius, with net proceeds to benefit both the church and the school, according to a press release from the school.

The church will invest funds toward facilities improvements in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. Some of the proceeds will also support local charity work undertaken by the church.

The school will use the proceeds toward the facilities development fund. A quarter of the proceeds will go to the scholarship fund, which provides tuition assistance for those families who are unable to afford full school fees, the release also stated.

Tickets will be on sale outside several major supermarkets during the next two weeks. Tickets are also available at the school or church offices and from a number of parents, students, teachers and church members, and at several businesses, including Island Cleaners, Sameena’s Beauty Centre, Walkers Road Rubis and at A. L. Thompson’s.

The concert will be held at the school’s Loyola Hall at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

For more information, contact the church office on 949-6797 or the school office on 949-9250.