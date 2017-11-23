Students inducted as leaders at George Town Primary

George Town Primary School student leaders were inducted into office in a ceremony at the school Thursday.

The student leaders made a pledge to set good examples in their actions and work.

“A leader must always show respect and encourage others to show respect. Respect for ourselves, respect for others, respect your property, respect the environment and respect your school and learning,” said head boy Jaedon Hanson on behalf of the student leadership body.

School principal Sharon Campbell-Danvers said the school believed in developing the students holistically, not just in academics, but for them to be the future leaders of this country.

“It is my dream and vision that one of the next premiers of this country will have graduated from George Town Primary School,” she said.

When Principal Campbell-Danvers asked leaders who wanted to be politicians, many of them said yes. When she asked them who wanted to be teachers, very few hands went up. She said she could understand that.

“But we recognize that for our children to become great leaders in the future, it must start from now, and it’s that opportunity that we are giving to our young boys and girls for them to understand what leadership really means and what it takes for them to be a leader,” she said.

Ms. Campbell-Danvers said student leaders will be assigned to different classes in the coming week. Next year, she said, the school will host a student leadership week, during which students will be choosing a principal, deputy vice principal and teachers from the among the student leaders. “It means you are going to be dressing up and coming to school for one week to act in the position,” she explained to the students.

She also told the students she would seek to get one of the government offices to accept them for an hour to explain what is done in that department.