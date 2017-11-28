Golf Association’s President’s Trophy contested on Saturday

The Cayman Islands Golf Association marked its 25th anniversary at the annual President’s Trophy event presented by Cayman National Bank on Saturday. In his opening introduction, Association President Paul Woodhouse announced one of the original founders of CIGA, David Bird, had been elected to the Caribbean Golf Association’s Hall of Fame.

The tournament was played at the North Sound Golf Club. The President’s Trophy is contested over one round of 18 holes and is a stroke play handicap event with the winners being determined as those with the lowest net score. The handicaps of the competitors on Saturday ranged from +4, an almost professional standard, to 36. One of the benefits of CIGA membership is that players can gain and maintain a United States Golf Association handicap, which is recognized worldwide.

The age range of the entrants, from 12 to more than 70, also illustrated the fact that golf can be played and enjoyed by people of all ages. Thirty-one golfers contested the men’s event with the trophy going to Daniel Fortune, with a score of 68. Runner-up was Jason Perras, who also finished with a 68. The tie was broken in accordance to the rules of the competition. Neil Edwards took third with 71.

Winner of the Ladies competition was Siobhan Ribbins with a net score of 71 and the runner-up was Maria Butler with 72. In the senior men’s category for men aged 50 years and above, the winner was Karoly Szucs with a net score of 66. Scott Kapuscinski finished second on 69. The super seniors division, for men above 60, was won by Andy Newton with a score of 67. Joe Brickner was runner-up with 72.

During the trophy presentation, CIGA President Paul Woodhouse thanked Cayman National Bank for their support over the past three years of the association’s community golf development program and for extending this support for a further three years for junior golf development. Cayman National Bank Executive Vice President Brian Esau was at the ceremony to present the trophies to the winners and to hand over the first year’s sponsorship check for the new CIGA junior golf program, which is an alliance with the world-renowned Leadbetter Golf Academy.

For details of membership benefits, application forms and information about tournaments and programs, see www.ciga.ky.