Young sailors take on US Nationals

Ava Hider, 15, and Will Jackson, 14, competed in the Laser 4.7 US Nationals at the weekend. The US Nationals were held at St. Petersburg Yacht Club in Tampa, Florida.

This was their first Regatta in this boat type. Normally sailors enter a few other races before heading straight for the nationals, so this was a bold challenge for these teenagers.

The weather was not in their favor and day one was canceled due to lack of wind. Day two was beter and they were able to complete five races.

Ava took fifth place in race two. Will came in 25th and Ava 15th overall. They both sailed in challenging conditions, showing great patience and comraderey.

Both sailors are coached and train at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, which can be contacted at [email protected]