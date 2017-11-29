The streets of George Town were thronged with tourists Wednesday as six visiting cruise ships disgorged nearly 20,000 passengers in Grand Cayman’s capital.

It was one of the busiest days of the year on the waterfront with shops doing a roaring trade as the town felt the impact of the influx of tourists.

Neighborhood police officers were out in force directing traffic and assisting tourists and pedestrians in the town.

In total, 19,722 passengers arrived in port Wednesday – equivalent to around a third of Cayman’s resident population.

The surge in arrivals follows hurricanes in the eastern Caribbean that have devastated tourism infrastructure in popular ports. At least 70 ships will be diverted to the Cayman Islands through to the end of April, bringing close to 250,000 extra passengers to the island.

In port on Wednesday were the 4,100-passenger Norwegian Epic, the 3,600-passenger Carnival Vista and the 4,400-passenger Liberty of the Seas. Celebrity Reflection brought 3,046 passengers, Marella Discovery II had 2,076 on board and the Norwegian Pearl brought another 2,500.