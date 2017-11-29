Two men have been charged with rape following an incident that allegedly occurred aboard on boat on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

One man, age 44, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 24, and appeared in Summary Court late that afternoon. Magistrate Valdis Foldats granted bail, but as of Nov. 29 the defendant remained in custody because he had not been able to meet the conditions imposed. Those conditions include a recognizance in the sum of $10,000 and two sureties in that amount; a curfew from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.; restriction from a specified area of the island.

Rape is a charge that can be dealt with only in the Grand Court and his matter was set for mention in the higher court on Friday, Dec. 8.

The second man, age 26, was brought to Summary Court on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Magistrate Grace Donalds asked him if he had an attorney. The defendant said yes and named him.

Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson indicated that the attorney was not available at that time. “I don’t think we can go any further. This is a very serious matter,” he said.

The magistrate remanded this defendant in custody until the next day, Thursday, Nov. 30, when it was hoped the attorney could be present.