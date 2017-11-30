Employee robbed outside Digicel store

A Digicel worker was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night after leaving the company’s George Town waterfront store.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said a lone male brandishing what appeared to be a firearm took a backpack that held some cash from the store’s business takings, as well as some personal items.

The robbery was reported just after 7 p.m.

The suspect ran north on North Church Street after the hold up. No one was injured in the robbery and no shots were fired, police said.

No arrests were reported Thursday. Police said the suspect was described as being between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, of medium build, with a long-sleeved hoodie and a cloth tied around his face.