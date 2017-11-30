More than 1,000 people have signed up for Sunday’s annual Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, organizers said.

By Thursday morning, 109 full marathoners had registered, and almost 650 runners had signed up for the half-marathon. Also, 80 teams, mostly made up of four members each, had entered for the relay.

However, organizers say they are expecting more registrations by Saturday’s deadline, saying in a press release, “the usual flurry of last minute entries is yet to come.”

Last year, just over 1,300 took part in the run, which is now in its 15th year.

“Between visiting runners, their families and supporters the race is bringing close to 500 visitors to the island,” organizers said.

The marathon, which raises funds for the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps and the Cancer Society, as well as other worthy organizations, starts at 5 a.m. Sunday on the George Town waterfront.

The top three male and female marathoners and half-marathoners in the 29 and under, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and over age categories will receive awards. The top three teams in the corporate, all-male, all-female, mixed and CUC High School challenge relay events will also receive awards.

After the marathon, younger runners get a chance to take part in the Kids Fun Run, which starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue and ends just past the finish line on the corner of Cardinall Avenue and Harbour Drive. This event is free for students between the ages of 5 and 12 years old and is expected to bring in 300 kids.

For those who want to play a part in the marathon, but cannot make the run, there are water stops throughout the route manned by energetic volunteers who will be on hand to pass out water and to cheer the runners along.

In the Water Stop Challenge, volunteers will be vying for runners’ votes and the chance to be lauded as the “most exciting, enthusiastic and supportive water station.” This year, some of the themes of the water stations will be Emojis, 5 Star Service, Aloha H20 and Indian Water.

New this year for runners are bibs featuring a Cayman underwater image and with embedded timing chips.

“It’s our 15th anniversary and we are looking forward to sharing this milestone with our runners, volunteers and sponsors and everyone who has supported us over the years,” said race director Rhonda Kelly in the press release. “This event is so inspirational and at times so emotional. We are just thrilled to be a part of the triumphs and powerful moments that a lot of our local and visiting runners will experience this Sunday.”

Organizers highlighted some of the runners to look out for during the marathon.

Brittany Kahl and Adam Kremers from Denver, Colorado, are both running the full marathon, getting married two days after the race and also hoping to qualify for the Boston Marathon

Tammie Meisner from Woodridge, Illinois, is turning 50 on the day of the race and chose to celebrate by running a full marathon with 30 of her closest friends who have either traveled to run with her or just to support

Cayman resident Jayne Woollard is lacing up this year in honor of her sister who was diagnosed with breast cancer, and said all of her efforts and training were for her

Half-marathoner Katie Lee (Cayman) is raising money for a brain cancer charity after her friend was recently diagnosed with brain cancer

Caymanian Kristina Buckeridge says she has struggled with her weight her entire life but decided in January 2017 to take control of “this lifelong plague,” and joined the CrossFit 7 Mile Couch to 5K (C25K) program. She has lost at least 30 pounds so far and has set a personal goal to complete her very first half-marathon

Stephanie Rafferty from Pensacola, Florida, ran the full marathon back in 2013, had a great time, and wanted to come back and try to beat her 2013 time

Resident Carey McKee was attacked while running one morning but was determined not to let it stop her, instead setting the half-marathon as her goal and her motivation to keep running

Erin Henegan from New York City is running the full marathon after having reconstructive hip surgery in June 2016. The Cayman run has been her motivation to get back to doing what she loves

John Cluley and his wife Wendy Wheless from Austin, Texas will be tackling the half-marathon together. Wendy is 6.5 months pregnant, and just finished the New York City Marathon. Their planned “babymoon” vacation to Cayman has now evolved into a destination race

Russell Crumpler is a Hurricane Irma evacuee from the British Virgin Islands temporarily living in Cayman. He’s going to run the full marathon here in Cayman which takes place on the same day as the annual BVI half-marathon which will still happen this year, he says.

Organizers are asking for the public’s cooperation during the race by keeping traffic along the race route to a minimum, and in particular those people who live along the route are being asked to secure their dogs in their yards, and turn on their Christmas lights, if they have any, from 4:30 a.m.

The race starts on the George Town Waterfront, by Sharkey’s Restaurant (formerly Breezes Bistro) and goes through South Church Street, South Sound and Old Prospect Road, after which runners turn around and go back through South Sound and then onto Walkers and Hospital Roads, Elgin Avenue, Edward and Fort Streets and back to Sharkey’s.

Late registration for the 2017 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, Half Marathon, 4-Person Relay, CUC High School Challenge and Kids Fun Run can only be done at the Westin Resort’s Galleon Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 2 during Packet Pick Up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.