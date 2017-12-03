An ‘Epic’ night for Parade of Lights

Close to 8,000 people turned up for Saturday night’s Parade of Lights, the annual event which is one of the hallmarks of Cayman’s annual holiday season.

Ten boats participated in the annual light show, where owners “dress up” their watercraft for the holidays and display them in front of the crowds gathered at the Paseo in Camana Bay.

Epic Divers won this year’s best design crown in the “large boat” category. In the smaller boat category, Cool Runnings took the award.

Both winners will receive a $2,000 cash prize.

The annual event also included the Camana Bay Christmas market, live music performances and fireworks displays.