Motorbikers hold smaller ‘supervised’ ride on Sunday

There was another motorbike ride in Cayman last Sunday, but this one involved a small number of riders in a supervised area with police oversight.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service neighborhood officers and the police Traffic Unit closed off a section of Sparkys Drive in George Town’s Industrial Park area between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, allowing riders to use a section of the paved road and also to go off-road.

Police were on scene to ensure that all non-street legal bikes were hauled to the area on a trailer or pickup truck, rather than being driven to the location.

About 10 riders participated. Police said they had expected more, but it was believed more riders were unable to arrange legal transport to the event.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne met with some of the motorbike riders and two local members of the Legislative Assembly last week to discuss ways motorbike events could be handled safely in the future. On Nov. 26, a group of about 200 bikers took to the streets for the annual “Ride of the Century” event, also known as “Ride Out Cayman,” with some of the vehicles being unlicensed for use on local roads.

Many of the riders were seen speeding, performing stunts in opposite lanes of traffic, and even storming a police roadblock that was set up in Bodden Town during the Nov. 26 ride.

Mr. Byrne said this past Sunday’s event was more along the lines of what police would like to see.

“This event is a small step in the right direction,” Mr. Byrne said. “It is clear to me that there are riders who will take the opportunity to ride safely and legally, while others will not.

“We will continue our dialogue with the biking community, but also enforce the law for those who insist on riding illegally and endangering themselves and others on the road. To this end, we need as much information as possible from the public that helps us identify rogue bikers and locate illegal bikes.”