Bail was denied on Monday for a man charged with possession of cocaine which was recovered after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the North Sound last Wednesday afternoon, April 3.

Camilo Osvaldo Naranjo, 34, was charged with possession of two-tenths of an ounce of the illegal drug, and dangerous driving on Sparkys Drive.

Naranjo appeared before Magistrate Adam Roberts, who refused bail after hearing what led to the defendant’s arrest.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko told the court that two police officers were in an unmarked police car in the area around the Caribbean Utilities Company building when their attention was drawn to a rental vehicle. A police press release stated that the officers noticed the silver Toyota Camry was being driven erratically.

The officers manoeuvred their vehicle to stop the other car, driven by Naranjo, Oko said. His vehicle hit the police vehicle and he sped off towards the Barcadere Marina dock. Other vehicles on the road were forced to get out of the way, Oko indicated.

Naranjo was observed driving his car into the sea, which caused the vehicle to stop. He then exited the vehicle with a green and blue box. He was observed biting into the package, bursting it open, Oko said. This caused white powder to fall into the water and Naranjo allegedly used his hand to disperse this powder.

Other police attended the scene and collected seaweed with a white residue. The vehicle driven by Naranjo was examined and there was white powder on the front seat. Officers also seized $1,800 in cash, Oko said.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital for medical treatment prior to his arrest.

Oko advised that this defendant had a previous conviction for possession of cocaine with intent to supply. She described Naranjo as a person with a large quantity of cocaine running from the police and endangering the public in the process.

Defence attorney Clyde Allen said that when a number of cars “swooped” on Naranjo, he panicked and drove away. Once in the water, he slipped and fell, receiving an injury to his forehead.

The magistrate said he was satisfied that Naranjo’s driving was for the sole purpose of avoiding detection. He remanded the defendant in custody until the next mention, set for Tuesday, April 16.