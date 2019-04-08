Cayman’s Department of Environmental Health has been taking abandoned and derelict vehicles off local roads, removing 93 of them since March 4.

“We have been able to significantly reduce the number of vehicles that pose an immediate threat to public health,” said Richard Simms, the acting director of the Department of Environmental Health. “We intend to reduce the population of derelict vehicles even further as the programme continues.”

RELATED EDITORIAL: Good riddance to derelict vehicles

The DEH has temporarily enlisted the aid of Bodden’s Heavy Duty Equipment to supplement its existing fleet of operational grab trucks. Simms has discouraged people from disposing of derelict vehicles in public spaces or in a manner that could be harmful to public health.

Residents are urged to dispose of unwanted cars at the George Town Landfill, where they can be taken care of free of cost.

The Cayman Islands Litter Law defines a derelict vehicle as any vehicle that appears to be abandoned due to its condition.

That includes any vehicle that is without an engine, wheels or other critical parts and that has remained unlicensed during the preceding six months.

The Cayman Islands Litter Law also states that people who deposit litter in a public place and cause that place to be defaced with litter is guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to a fine of $500 or imprisonment for six months.

For more information, call the DEH at 949-6696 or email [email protected]