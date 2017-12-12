The Dart group failed to demonstrate sufficient reason to justify extending the underpass it is building on West Bay Road, the Central Planning Authority wrote in a single-line explanation of its decision to reject the application.

The CPA turned down the request from Dart to add another 195 feet to the 406-foot underpass at its Nov. 21 meeting. The written reasons for that decision were released last week.

The deadline for Dart to appeal that decision has now passed and no appeal has been filed.

It is still open to the developer to resubmit a modified application at a later date.

The main sticking point for the planning authority appears to have been the lack of solid information about what Dart plans to build on top of the road and why that would necessitate such a wide underpass.

The developer has already built one overpass, bridging the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and is midway through construction on the West Bay Road tunnel. The two projects will essentially extend Camana Bay over both roads, connecting the town center to Seven Mile Beach.

Dart previously announced outline plans that included a hotel on the beach side but did not include details of its plans with the tunnel application and told board members during the meeting it was still developing its master plan for the area.

The National Roads Authority argues in its submission to the CPA that there was no need for the extension.

Ultimately the CPA concluded, “The applicant failed to demonstrate sufficient reason for extending the underpass.”

The issue of beach access, another point raised by objectors, does not appear to have factored into the decision.

In fact, a separate application from Dart to move a beach access, blocked by the tunnel, was approved by the CPA at its Dec. 6 meeting.

The developer successfully applied to consolidate two mandatory six-feet wide beach access paths along its property into a single 12-foot access path. The planning authority ruled that the path, which borders the Royal Palms, must go directly from the road to the sea and remain unobstructed.

Dart said in a statement, “Dart Real Estate has received confirmation the Central Planning Authority approved the relocation of two 6-foot rights of way that exist on the Royal Palms and Coral Caymanian properties. The consolidated 12-foot right of way will be on the southern boundary of the Royal Palms property, providing direct access for all from West Bay Road to Seven Mile Beach.”