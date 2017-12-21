The Dart group has submitted a new application to extend the length of the tunnel it is building on West Bay Road.

The Central Planning Authority has already rejected one bid by the developer to add another 195 feet to the 406-foot underpass, saying Dart had failed to demonstrate sufficient reasons for the project.

Dart chose not to appeal that decision but has filed a new application which will come before the board in the new year.

This time the developer has shaved 24 feet from its planned extension and requested a 171-foot increase to the underpass along land fronting the Royal Palms site.

In a brief statement to the Compass, Dart, hinted that the new plans would include more information about its long-term development goals for the site, reviving a previous proposal for a hotel on Seven Mile Beach.

“The proposed extension will include the newly acquired Royal Palms site, which provides adequate beach frontage to connect the future five-star hotel to the rest of Camana Bay while providing meaningful beach access to the Camana Bay community and the general public,” according to the statement.

No further information about the hotel plan was revealed.

The developer has already built one overpass, bridging the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and is midway through construction on the West Bay Road tunnel. The two projects will essentially extend Camana Bay over both roads, connecting the town center to Seven Mile Beach.