Organizers of next year’s Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon have the perfect motivation for those who want to get in shape for the new year – register for next December’s 26.2-mile race now.

Online registration for the 2018 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, Half Marathon, Team Relay and Kids Fun Run is now open. The race will take place on Sunday, Dec. 2, and Race Director Rhonda Kelly says there is no time like the present to make the commitment to take part.

“The simple act of registering can serve as motivation to get serious about your 2018 fitness goals and starting the new year off right,” said Ms. Kelly.

“If your plans for the new year include getting fit, pushing yourself to new limits and/or achieving something you maybe never thought you could, the Cayman Marathon should definitely be on your to-do list.”

Around 1,200 people took part in this year’s marathon, which was won by British runner Steve Speirs. This was his fourth Cayman Islands Intertrust Marathon. The first woman past the post was Yvonne Carter from the U.S., in her first Cayman marathon.

Special early registration fees are available until the end of 2017.

Organizers also advise that people who have participated in the full or half marathon events for at least three consecutive years can sign up for Runner Loyalty program, which gives them a reduced fee to sign up for the race throughout 2018, up until the day before the race.

To register or get more information, visit www.CaymanIslandsMarathon.com.