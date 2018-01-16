A tiger shark tagged and tracked by researchers from Guy Harvey’s ocean foundation has clocked more than 37,000 miles during a record-breaking 1,240 days of monitoring.

Andy, tagged in Bermuda in 2014, is now the longest-tracked tiger shark on record.

The shark has traversed the eastern coast of the Americas, ranging from the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos to the north coast of the U.S.

At one stage in its meandering ocean journey, the shark was tracked halfway across the Atlantic, almost as close to Portugal as it was to North America.

It has traveled as far south as the Dominican Republic and continues transmitting data through storms and hurricanes that have impacted the region.

Scientists at Nova Southeastern University in Florida, home to Guy Harvey Research Institute, say the data Andy is providing is helping to decode some of the mysteries of the lives of tiger sharks in the Atlantic: “We are delighted with how long Andy has reported data, which has tremendous value for us as researchers.

“This amazing, nearly three-and-a-half-year track is revealing clear repeated patterns in the shark’s migrations between summer and winter.”

More than 150 sharks, including tigers, makos and oceanic whitetips, have been tagged by the institute in the last decade.

Sharks have been tagged off the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and the Bahamas as part of the project.

Their movements – a maze of red and yellow lines plotting points where the tag transmitted to a global positioning satellite – can be tracked on Mr. Harvey’s website at www.GHRItracking.org.

Mr. Harvey said the information would be valuable for scientific research and fisheries management.

“Tracking the migration patterns of sharks, like Andy, for extended periods of time allow us to better understand their behavior and habitat utilization,” he said.